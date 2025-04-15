Fantasy Baseball
Brenan Hanifee

Brenan Hanifee News: Optioned to Toledo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

The Tigers optioned Hanifee to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Hanifee pitched 1.1 innings during the Tigers' loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday, surrendering two unearned runs on three hits and a walk. He now owns a 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through eight innings, but he'll end up as the roster casualty needed to make room for Keider Montero, who will be promoted to start Wednesday's contest.

Brenan Hanifee
Detroit Tigers

