Rodgers is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Royals on Monday.

Rodgers will be on the bench to begin Monday's game while Jose Altuve starts at second base and bats second. Rodgers has reached base safely in nine straight games, but over that span he has slashed .229/.270/.343 with six runs, one home run, three RBI and a 37.8 percent strikeout rate.