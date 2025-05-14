Brendan Rodgers News: Playing time trending down

Rodgers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Rodgers has seemingly moved into a part-time role at the keystone, as he'll hit the bench for the third time in five games. Mauricio Dubon will get the nod at second base Wednesday, and Jose Altuve will also remain in the mix for playing time at the position on days that he's not playing left field or serving as a designated hitter.