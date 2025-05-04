Brendan Rodgers News: Regains foothold in lineup
Rodgers will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.
After a stretch in which he made just one start in six-game span, Rodgers has now been included in the lineup for four straight games. He seems to have regained some security as the Astros' preferred option at the keystone after going 3-for-12 with a walk and two runs over the previous three contests.
