Brent Headrick News: Headed to Triple-A

Headrick was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Sunday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Pirates.

Headrick will head to Triple-A after pitching 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out nine batters over four appearances out of the bullpen with New York so far this season. The transaction makes room for Adam Ottavino on the 26-man roster after Ottavino was re-signed by the team Sunday night.