Brett Baty News: Back on bench Sunday

Baty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Though he'll hit the bench while the Cubs send southpaw Matthew Boyd to the hill in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Baty appears to be pushing Mark Vientos for a regular spot in the lineup at third base versus right-handed pitching. Baty had started in each of the last three games and went 4-for-12 with three home runs and six RBI, while Vientos made just one start (at designated hitter) during that stretch.