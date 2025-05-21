Brett Baty News: Delivers clutch hit

Baty went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a two-RBI single and a stolen base during Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Red Sox.

Baty broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-RBI single that plated Tyrone Taylor and Luis Torrens. The outing marked Baty's second game this season with more than two RBI, with his first being a five-RBI performance May 10. On the year, Baty is slashing .222/.247/.444 with five homers, 14 RBI and eight runs scored.