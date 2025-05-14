Brett Baty News: Idle against southpaw

Baty is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

He'll take a seat while southpaw Bailey Falter toes the rubber for Pittsburgh, but the left-handed-hitting Baty seems to have played his way into a regular role against right-handed pitching for the time being. After getting called up from Triple-A Syracuse on May 5, Baty has started in five of the Mets' seven matchups with right-handers during that stretch and has gone 6-for-17 with four home runs and seven RBI.