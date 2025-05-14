Brett Baty News: Plays hero in Tuesday's win

Baty went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Getting the start at second base and batting eighth, Baty broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning when he drove a Mitch Keller changeup just over the fence in left field. Baty has been getting consistent playing time against right-handed pitching since returning to the majors earlier this month, and he's rewarded the Mets' confidence in him by going 6-for-17 (.353) with four homers and seven RBI over the last six games. The team isn't using Baty and Mark Vientos in a strict platoon at third base, but instead both players have been in the lineup in three of the last four games with Vientos getting two nods at DH. That arrangement will likely continue as long as both young hitters are swinging hot bats.