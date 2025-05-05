Brett Baty News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Mets recalled Baty from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

He's grabbing the roster spot vacated by Jesse Winker (oblique). Baty is behind Luisangel Acuna and Jeff McNeil in the pecking order at second base and behind Mark Vientos at third base. His best shot at playing time in the short term might be at designated hitter, although Starling Marte should be at the top of the depth chart there.