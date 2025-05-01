Brice Turang News: Back in Milwaukee lineup

Turang (illness) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Thursday's contest against the White Sox.

Turang was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's 6-4 win and was sent back to the team hotel while he battled a stomach bug, but he's ready to roll for Thursday's series finale. The second baseman is slashing .317/.368/.408 with three home runs and eight stolen bases in his first 30 games for the Brewers this season.