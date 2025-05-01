Brice Turang News: Back in Milwaukee lineup
Turang (illness) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Thursday's contest against the White Sox.
Turang was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's 6-4 win and was sent back to the team hotel while he battled a stomach bug, but he's ready to roll for Thursday's series finale. The second baseman is slashing .317/.368/.408 with three home runs and eight stolen bases in his first 30 games for the Brewers this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now