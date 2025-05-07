Brice Turang News: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Turang is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Astros.

Turang is out of the lineup for a second time during the three-game series. Brewers manager Pat Murphy indicated when Turang sat out Monday that the infielder was still regaining strength following an illness last week. It's possible that's still a factor in him not being in Wednesday's lineup, but southpaw Framber Valdez being on the bump for the Astros might be the main reason for the left-handed-hitting Turang's absence. Caleb Durbin is at second base Wednesday while Vinny Capra handles third base.