Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brice Turang headshot

Brice Turang News: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Turang is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Astros.

Turang is out of the lineup for a second time during the three-game series. Brewers manager Pat Murphy indicated when Turang sat out Monday that the infielder was still regaining strength following an illness last week. It's possible that's still a factor in him not being in Wednesday's lineup, but southpaw Framber Valdez being on the bump for the Astros might be the main reason for the left-handed-hitting Turang's absence. Caleb Durbin is at second base Wednesday while Vinny Capra handles third base.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now