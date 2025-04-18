Brice Turang News: Scores three times Friday

Turang went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and three runs scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Turang bounced back from an 0-for-4 effort Wednesday versus the Tigers, which was just his second hitless effort of the year. The speedy second baseman has swiped three bags over his last five games. He's up to a .313/.349/.438 slash line, five steal,s three home runs, 10 RBI and 20 runs scored over 20 contests as the Brewers' main leadoff hitter.