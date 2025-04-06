Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brooks Lee headshot

Brooks Lee Injury: Starts up rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Lee (back) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and played seven innings at shortstop Sunday in his first rehab game with Single-A Fort Myers.

A lumbar strain forced Lee to the 10-day injured list prior to Opening Day, but now that he's started up a rehab assignment, he could be ready to make his return to the Twins around the middle of April. Expect Lee to eventually shift his assignment to Triple-A St. Paul, and he'll likely get some exposure to two or three different infield spots before Minnesota signs off on him making his season debut. Second base or third base look to be Lee's most likely avenues to seeing consistent at-bats with the big club, as both Jose Miranda and Edouard Julien have gotten off to slow starts to the season at the plate.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now