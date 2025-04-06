Brooks Lee Injury: Starts up rehab assignment

Lee (back) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and played seven innings at shortstop Sunday in his first rehab game with Single-A Fort Myers.

A lumbar strain forced Lee to the 10-day injured list prior to Opening Day, but now that he's started up a rehab assignment, he could be ready to make his return to the Twins around the middle of April. Expect Lee to eventually shift his assignment to Triple-A St. Paul, and he'll likely get some exposure to two or three different infield spots before Minnesota signs off on him making his season debut. Second base or third base look to be Lee's most likely avenues to seeing consistent at-bats with the big club, as both Jose Miranda and Edouard Julien have gotten off to slow starts to the season at the plate.