Bryan Ramos News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

The White Sox reinstated Ramos (elbow) from the injured list Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Ramos landed on the injured list at the start of the regular season due to a right elbow strain. He now appears to be fully recovered from the injury and is ready to begin playing regularly at Charlotte. The 23-year-old slashed .202/.252/.333 in 107 MLB plate appearances last season but showed signs of improvement in spring training, finishing the Cactus League with a .745 OPS.