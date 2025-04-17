Bryan Reynolds News: Returning to outfield Thursday

Reynolds (triceps) will start in right field and bat second in Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Reynolds will be making his first start in the outfield since March 30, as he had been limited exclusively to designated-hitter duties over the past two and a half weeks while managing right triceps soreness. The 30-year-old was apparently able to resume a throwing program without issue in recent days, and the Pirates are now comfortable enough with his health to have him play defense again. Pittsburgh had been getting by with a committee of Andrew McCutchen, Jack Suwinski and Alexander Canario in right field, but assuming Reynolds is ready to play in the outfield on a regular basis moving forward, McCutchen will likely end up seeing the bulk of the starts at DH.