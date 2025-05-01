MLB DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Updated on May 1, 2025 11:36AM EST
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

We don't have any pitchers in the $10k range today but we have numerous No. 1 team starters this afternoon. Paul Skenes stands out as one of our starred players in the optimizer as he has a significant advantage in projected fantasy points from the rest and we expect him to be rostered on over 40 percent of teams in GPPs. 

We've also highlighted Shane Baz, Zac Gallen and Sean Burke. Burke is the punt play of the group as he checks in first in points-per-dollar due to his lowly $5k salary, but he certainly comes with risk and should be only considered in GPPs. Meanwhile, Baz has shown a high ceiling with at least 28 DK points in three of his five starts. Matthew Liberatore and Colin Rea also deserve a mention as they rank well in the metrics below. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Paul Skenes1236
Shane Baz26213
Kodai Senga35812
Tyler Mahle44911
Zac Gallen59514
Chad Patrick68103
Seth Lugo711

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

We don't have any pitchers in the $10k range today but we have numerous No. 1 team starters this afternoon. Paul Skenes stands out as one of our starred players in the optimizer as he has a significant advantage in projected fantasy points from the rest and we expect him to be rostered on over 40 percent of teams in GPPs. 

We've also highlighted Shane Baz, Zac Gallen and Sean Burke. Burke is the punt play of the group as he checks in first in points-per-dollar due to his lowly $5k salary, but he certainly comes with risk and should be only considered in GPPs. Meanwhile, Baz has shown a high ceiling with at least 28 DK points in three of his five starts. Matthew Liberatore and Colin Rea also deserve a mention as they rank well in the metrics below. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Paul Skenes1236
Shane Baz26213
Kodai Senga35812
Tyler Mahle44911
Zac Gallen59514
Chad Patrick68103
Seth Lugo711124
Jeffrey Springs813117
Matthew Liberatore9372
Colin Rea10141
Andrew Abbott1110110
Ben Lively1212135
Simeon Woods Richardson13769
Sean Burke1414148

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, home run rate and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsHR RateStack Popularity
Brewers5.59High
Rangers5.17High
Rays5.010Medium
Mets5.05Medium
Reds4.96High
Twins4.811Medium
Guardians4.74Medium
Cardinals4.58High
Pirates4.513Medium
Athletics3.83Low
White Sox3.412Medium
Cubs3.41Low
Royals3.314Low
Diamondbacks3.32Low

My primary team stack targets

Cardinals vs. LHP Andrew Abbott (4.61 FIP vs. 3.60 ERA) Key pieces: Yohel Pozo, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado, Masyn Winn, Jordan Walker

Brewers vs. RHP Sean Burke (6.52 FIP, 1.48 WHIP) Key pieces: Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, William Contreras, Sal Frelick

Rangers vs. LHP Jeffrey Springs (6.04 ERA, 1.62 WHIP) Key pieces: Jonah Heim, Josh Jung, Wyatt Langford, Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia

Twins vs. RHP Ben Lively (4.77 FIP) Key pieces: Ty France, Edouard Julien, Carlos Correa, Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Top MLB Prop Bets for May 1 Showdown
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Top MLB Prop Bets for May 1 Showdown
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 1
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 1
2025 MLB’s Unluckiest Hitters: Who’s Due for a Breakout?
2025 MLB’s Unluckiest Hitters: Who’s Due for a Breakout?
College Baseball Betting: Odds to Make CWS Update
College Baseball Betting: Odds to Make CWS Update