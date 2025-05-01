MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

We don't have any pitchers in the $10k range today but we have numerous No. 1 team starters this afternoon. Paul Skenes stands out as one of our starred players in the optimizer as he has a significant advantage in projected fantasy points from the rest and we expect him to be rostered on over 40 percent of teams in GPPs.

We've also highlighted Shane Baz, Zac Gallen and Sean Burke. Burke is the punt play of the group as he checks in first in points-per-dollar due to his lowly $5k salary, but he certainly comes with risk and should be only considered in GPPs. Meanwhile, Baz has shown a high ceiling with at least 28 DK points in three of his five starts. Matthew Liberatore and Colin Rea also deserve a mention as they rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):