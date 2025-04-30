Bryan Shaw News: Catches on with Seattle

Shaw signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday and was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.

He made his organizational debut Tuesday, recording one out while allowing one earned run on one hit and three walks in Tacoma's 5-4 loss to Las Vegas. The 37-year-old right-hander has a long track record of success as a setup man in the big leagues, but he made just five appearances in the majors in 2024 and struggled with the Reds in spring training and during the early part of the minor-league season at Triple-A Louisville before Cincinnati released him earlier this month.