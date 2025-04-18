Bryce Elder News: Avoids loss Friday

Elder took a no-decision versus the Twins on Friday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings.

Elder didn't have much going for him throughout this start, which saw Minnesota take a four-run lead in the fourth inning. Atlanta rallied back, and its five-run eighth inning was enough to get Elder off the hook. The right-hander has allowed at least three runs in all three of his starts this season, pitching to a 7.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over 15 innings. It's not the start to the year he needed after struggling with a 6.52 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 2024. He remains in the rotation for now and is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Cardinals next week, but Atlanta may have to explore other options if Elder can't turn things around soon.