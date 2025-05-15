Fantasy Baseball
Bryce Elder headshot

Bryce Elder News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Atlanta optioned Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Elder has put up a 3.10 ERA over his last five starts, including tossing six innings of one-run ball his last time out against the Nationals. However, Spencer Strider (hamstring) is due back next week and Atlanta will not go to a six-man rotation, so Elder having minor-league options left worked against him here. He'll likely be the next starter called upon when the big club needs a rotation reinforcement.

Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
