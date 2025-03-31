Bryce Elder News: Recalled by Atlanta

Atlanta recalled Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

The move corresponds with Atlanta placing Reynaldo Lopez on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. Elder didn't make the Opening Day roster after posting a 4.97 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in spring training, but he'll join Atlanta's rotation and is in line to start Wednesday against the Dodgers. He went 2-5 across 10 regular-season starts for Atlanta in 2024 with a 6.52 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 49.2 innings.