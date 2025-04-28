MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on April 28, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

This is a slate void of an elite play with Jack Flaherty as our top projected pitcher, but his lofty salary at $10k is a deterrent as there is less than a six point projected difference between him and Ryan Feltner at $6k. We've highlighted Dustin May in our optimizer, and he's the pitcher I'd lean towards spending up on with the Dodgers being by far the biggest favorite on the slate in a soft matchup against the Marlins. 

We've also starred Ronel Blanco, Nick Martinez and Will Warren. Warren should be a popular value play at the position considering the Orioles have six players in their lineup with an OPS under .700. Meanwhile, Blanco ranks favorably in all the metrics below and has gone for at least 20 DK points in two of his last three starts. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Jack Flaherty1119
Dustin May2243
Ronel Blanco3654
Nick Martinez45611
Bryce Elder512111
Edward Cabrera6828
Andre Pallante79106
Will

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, home run rate and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsHR RateStack Popularity
Braves6.44High
Dodgers6.32Medium
Yankees5.51High
Reds5.26Medium
Rangers5.07High
Athletics5.03Medium
Cardinals4.710High
Orioles4.45Low
Astros4.112Low
Rockies4.111Medium
Tigers3.88Low
Marlins2.69Low

My primary team stack targets

Athletics vs. LHP Patrick Corbin (5.42 FIP vs. 3.77 ERA this year). Key pieces: Shea Langeliers, Jacob Wilson, Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler, Luis Urias

Rangers vs. LHP JP Sears (4.12 FIP vs. 3.21 ERA this year). Key pieces: Jake Burger, Marcus Semien, Josh Jung, Kevin Pillar, Wyatt Langford

Cardinals vs. RHP Nick Martinez (5.40 ERA in 2025). Key pieces: Pedro Pages, Willson Contreras, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar

Yankees vs. Tomoyuki Sagano (1.9 HR/9) Key pieces: Oswald Peraza, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

Baseball
