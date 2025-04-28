MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

This is a slate void of an elite play with Jack Flaherty as our top projected pitcher, but his lofty salary at $10k is a deterrent as there is less than a six point projected difference between him and Ryan Feltner at $6k. We've highlighted Dustin May in our optimizer, and he's the pitcher I'd lean towards spending up on with the Dodgers being by far the biggest favorite on the slate in a soft matchup against the Marlins.

We've also starred Ronel Blanco, Nick Martinez and Will Warren. Warren should be a popular value play at the position considering the Orioles have six players in their lineup with an OPS under .700. Meanwhile, Blanco ranks favorably in all the metrics below and has gone for at least 20 DK points in two of his last three starts.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):