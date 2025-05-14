Bryce Elder News: Stuck with no-decision

Elder didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts across 6.0 innings during the 5-4 loss to Washington.

Elder didn't quite pack the strikeout punch he had in his last two starts when he logged eight and six Ks, respectively. He made up for it by not allowing a single extra-base hit and retiring 15 of the final 18 batters he faced after allowing a run in the opening frame. Atlanta led 4-1 when Elder exited after six innings, but Washington rallied to score X runs in the closing three innings to steal the victory. Through 44.0 innings, Elder has a 4.50 ERA and a 33:13 K:BB. Elder is scheduled to face the Nationals again Wednesday.