Bryce Harper News: Willing to move back to OF if asked

Harper said recently that he would be willing to move back to right field if the Phillies were able to acquire an impact first baseman at the trade deadline, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It was reported in The Athletic recently that Harper told the Phillies over the offseason he would be open to shifting to the outfield if the club could acquire a marquee first baseman. That never came close to happening, but the offer from Harper remains on the table, should an opportunity present itself at the trade deadline. Harper has turned himself into an excellent defensive first baseman and will, in all likelihood, remain at that position over the long haul, but having the flexibility and willingness to move back to right field could come in handy.