Bryce Miller headshot

Bryce Miller Injury: Plays catch Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Miller (elbow) played catch in the outfield prior to Wednesday's game against the White Sox, MLB.com reports.

Miller continues to recover from right elbow inflammation, which he'd been dealing with throughout the season before needing to go on the injured list back on May 12. It's unclear whether the right-hander will require a brief minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining Seattle's rotation, but he appears to have a chance of returning before the end of May at this point. Miller's throwing progression will remain worth monitoring, as the Mariners have yet to offer a concrete timetable for the 26-year-old's return to action.

