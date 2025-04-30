Bryce Miller News: Blanks Halos for second win

Miller (2-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Angels, giving up two hits and five walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The 26-year-old right-hander continues to fight his control, even though he was able to avoid any damage from his walks Tuesday. The five free passes were a season high for Miller, and after posting a 6.4 percent walk rate in 2024, he's seen that mark balloon to 14.7 percent through six starts and 30.2 innings this year. His 3.52 ERA is still decent on the surface, but his 1.43 WHIP and 4.44 xFIP are red flags that his luck could run out soon. Miller will try to tighten things up in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the A's.