Bryce Miller News: Pitched through back issue Tuesday

Miller revealed after Tuesday's start versus the Angels that his back "locked up" on him pregame, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Miller did not sit down in between innings to avoid making the back issue worse. He successfully navigated through five scoreless frames in the outing, although he issued a season-high five walks. Miller also noted that he dealt with some arm soreness earlier this month, saying that it's been "one thing after another that hasn't been major, but just been nagging." The right-hander is scheduled to face the Athletics on Monday and it does not appear at this point that he's in any danger of missing that start.