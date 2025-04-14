Fantasy Baseball
Bryson Stott headshot

Bryson Stott News: Claiming leadoff spot vs. righties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Stott will start at second base and bat leadoff in Monday's game versus the Giants, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's the third straight game that Stott has been in the leadoff spot against a right-handed pitcher, as he's being rewarded for his .400 on-base percentage versus righties so far this season. Considering he had been mostly hitting eighth against right-handed pitching, it's a big boost to Stott's fantasy outlook if the change sticks.

