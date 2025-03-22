Cade Horton News: Effective in second spring start

Horton tossed two scoreless innings in Friday's Cactus League game against the Padres. He allowed a hit and two walks while striking out one.

Horton started a spring training game back on March 8 and got another turn Friday. The 23-year-old pitched at both Double-A and Triple-A last year, and he figures to return to Triple-A Iowa this season for an extended look at that level. If Horton pitches well there, he could push for his MLB debut at some point in the summer, though Chicago would have to open up a spot on its 40-man roster to make room for the young righty. He's an intriguing prospect who would have some fantasy appeal once he makes it to the majors.