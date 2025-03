Smith opened the season on the injured list at High-A Hudson Valley with a shoulder injury, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Shoulder issues ended Smith's 2024 season three weeks early and the same issues will delay his 2025 debut. Smith, who turns 23 in April, logged a 3.65 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 118:43 K:BB in 93.2 innings in 2024, primarily at Single-A.