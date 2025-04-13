Cade Smith News: Earns fifth hold

Smith struck out two over one scoreless innings to earn a hold in Saturday's 6-3 win over Kansas City.

With the Guardians up 3-1, Smith opened the top of the eighth inning with the task of holding a close lead for closer Emmanuel Clase. The former made quick work of the Royals for his fifth hold, before Cleveland stretched the lead with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Smith has allowed two unearned runs over eight outings, giving up three hits and three walks while striking out nine over 7.2 innings.