Cal Mitchell headshot

Cal Mitchell News: Dismissed from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

The White Sox reassigned Mitchell to minor-league camp Monday.

Though Mitchell didn't see any big-league action in 2024 after previously appearing in 71 games for the Pirates between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the White Sox gave him plenty of opportunities this spring to stake his claim to a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 26-year-old couldn't capitalize, however, slashing just .200/.192/.320 with 11 strikeouts in 26 Cactus League plate appearances. Mitchell is expected to open the season at Triple-A Charlotte.

