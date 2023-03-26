NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Graham Ashcraft/Luis Cessa/Connor Overton, Reds: Ashcraft has enjoyed a big spring, aided by progress made with the new grip he's using on his slider and increased velocity on his fastball -which is hitting 100 MPH. Those two things helped him post 25 strikeouts with a 2.60 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 17.1 spring training innings. Granted it is the spring, and he'll take tougher competition when the bell rings, but his value has spiked a bit due to his performance. Meanwhile, Overton and Cessa earned the fourth and fifth rotation spots. Overton started well last season before a back injury shut him down for multiple months as he produced a 2.73 ERA over 33 innings. Those numbers were fueled by a .204 BABIP and supported by a mere 11.3 K%, so expect some regression. Cessa began 2022 in the bullpen, but shifted to the rotation during the season. With Luke Weaver and Justin Dunn sidelined to start the season, Overton and Cessa will each get at least a few turns in the rotation. Ashcraft - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Cessa - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Overton - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $3

Edward Cabrera/Johnny Cueto/Braxton Garrett, Marlins: Cabrera looks to be the favorite for the fifth spot in the Marlins' rotation with Cueto already locked into No. 4. Garrett is expected to break camp in the bigs, but he'll be a long reliever rather than a sixth starter. Cabrera has had a solid spring and carries swing-and-miss stuff, giving him the edge. Miami looked like they might use a six-man rotation, but they decided to go with five and move Garrett to the pen. Cueto produced a solid 2022 with the White Sox, though the advanced metrics were not as kind as he saw a decline in his K rate and benefitted from an artificially low HR rate. Cabrera - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Cueto - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Garrett - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Roansy Contreras/Rich Hill/Vince Velasquez, Pirates: Mitch Keller is the clear current ace of the Pirates, but Contreras likely boasts greater upside. After being limited to fewer than five innings in 10 of his 21 appearances last season, Contreras will be in the Pittsburgh rotation all season. He offers a plus-fastball and slider, but command and control are both a work-in-progress. Hill is 43 and has seen his numbers rise each of the last three years. Don't look for him to go more than 5-to-6 innings per start and be on another team – presuming he's healthy – at the Trade Deadline. Velasquez will open the year in the Pittsburgh rotation, but either he or one of the other back-end starters are a placeholder until Luis Ortiz is called back up. Contreras - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Hill - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Velasquez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Dylan Dodd/Jared Shuster/Michael Soroka, Braves: The first four spots in the Atlanta rotation are set in stone. The fifth, however, is still undecided. Dodd and Shuster, neither of whom are on the 40-man roster and both lefties, have waged a spirited battle this spring for the position. Dodd - a third-round pick in 2021 - has a 20:4 K:BB through 18 innings, while Shuster – a first-rounder from 2020 - has a 18:2 mark in 18.2 frames. In terms of stuff, Shuster has the edge, though Dodd is no slouch. Whoever receives the role may just be keeping the mound warm until Soroka - who was optioned to Triple-A this week to build innings to prove he's healthy - is ready to go, though that isn't definite. In the short-term, both will slot into the rotation as Kyle Wright will miss his first two starts due to shoulder soreness. Dodd - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Shuster - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Soroka - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up the one you think gets the role)

Bailey Falter/Matt Strahm, Phillies: With Andrew Painter out at least a month and Ranger Suarez dealing with a forearm injury, Falter and Strahm are likely to open as the Phillies' fourth and fifth starters. Falter pitched well last season, holding a 3.86 ERA and 74:17 K:BB over 84 innings with 16 of his 20 appearances coming as a starter. He's a solid back-end starter, but what you see if what you get. Strahm was scheduled to begin in the bullpen, but is being stretched out to start, though could be limited in terms of how far he can go early on. Painter is one of the top pitching prospects and once healthy should have a chance to slot into the rotation. Falter - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Strahm - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Ryan Feltner/Austin Gomber/Jose Urena, Rockies: If none of these three excite you, you aren't alone. Someone has to eat innings for the Rockies, and Feltner, Gomber and Urena will fill three-fifths of the team's rotation until Antonio Senzatela (ACL surgery) is ready to return. Feltner/Gomber/Urena - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

MacKenzie Gore/Chad Kuhl/Trevor Williams, Nationals: Right now, Gore, Williams and Kuhl are penciled in as the Nationals' 3-to-5 starters. Gore, the top pitching prospect in baseball in 2019, has been unable so stay healthy and plagued by injuries and ineffectiveness. He's had a solid enough spring, though his curveball and slider need work and he's on a team that should lead the league in losses. Williams was a swingman for the Mets last year, but will slot in the Washington rotation after signing a two-year deal. Kuhl is the epitome of a fifth starter, which is the role he'll fill initially, though his hold on the place is tenuous. Gore - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (most upside of the three); Kuhl - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Williams - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Drey Jameson/Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks: Jameson and Nelson have both struggled in their battle for the fifth starter spot. Jameson forced a promotion from Double-A last season, but the PCL got the better of him over 22 starts. He was brilliant in his four September starts following his call up to the Majors. Nelson also experienced difficulties in the PCL, but pitched well in three MLB starts before being sidelined by shoulder inflammation. If handicapping the race, Nelson may have a slight advantage, though both should receive chances. Though each may just be keeping the spot warm until Brandon Pfaadt is deemed ready to join the Snakes' rotation. Jameson - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Nelson - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Seth Lugo/Nick Martinez/Michael Wacha, Padres: San Diego, once Joe Musgrove (toe) is healthy, will employ a six-man rotation. Lugo signed with the Padres to receive the opportunity the start. He has produced a strong spring and will open as the fifth/sixth starter. Nick Martinez, who's bounced between starting and relieving, is also starting in the rotation, but one may end up out if the club goes back to a traditional five-man setup. Wacha inked a one-year deal with several options in mid-February. He enjoyed a bounce-back campaign with Boston last year and is expected to operate as the No. 4 starter in San Diego, where he should benefit from the home park and his team. Lugo - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Martinez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Wacha - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Steven Matz/Jake Woodford, Cardinals: Matz was brutal in the first of a four-year, $44 million contract he signed with the Cardinals in Nov. 2021. Knee and shoulder injuries limited the southpaw to only 48 innings and a 5.25 ERA. Over 17.2 innings this spring, Matz posted a 1.53 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB and looks poised for a bounce-back season. Woodford is expected to begin the campaign in the Cardinals' rotation after Adam Wainwright landed on the IL with a groin strain. The young righty has had a solid spring, but looked to be on the outside looking in on a rotation spot. With Wainwright out several weeks, Woodford should at least make a handful of starts. Matz - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Woodford - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Tylor Megill/David Peterson/Kodai Senga, Mets: The first two pitchers were mentioned in the first NL FAAB column in 2021 due to the absence of Jacob deGrom (shoulder). This season, Jose Quintana (rib) is expected to miss three months and leaving a hole in the fifth starter slot. Senga, who's making his ML debut, is used to pitching once a week and that may result in the Mets going with a six-man rotation. Megill had a strong beginning to camp, but faltered his last two outings to likely open the door for Peterson, who allowed no runs on one hit with 13 strikeouts - albeit with eight walks - over 12 innings. He was solid while starting in 2021 and deserves the spot, as he would be the lone lefty in the rotation. Senga missed some time due to tendinitis in his right index finger, but is healthy now and was one of Japan's best pitchers the last decade before signing with the Mets. Megill - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Peterson - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Senga - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Wade Miley, Brewers: Miley, who battled numerous injuries last season and only threw 37 innings for the Cubs, inked a one-year deal with the Brewers in January. Aaron Ashby (shoulder) is out until mid-May at the earliest, giving Miley - who resurrected his career in Milwaukee during 2018 - a little leash while filling the fifth rotation spot. If healthy, he has a decent shot at holding off Ashby to retain the place. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Ryan Pepiot, Dodgers: Pepiot claimed the final rotation spot for Los Angeles, beating out Michael Grove for the spot while Tony Gonsolin works his way back from a sprained left ankle. He posted a 2.56 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 114:36 K:BB over 91.1 innings at Triple A and 3.47 ERA with 42 strikeouts over his first 36.1 major-league innings in 2022. Pepiot offers an above-average fastball, though he struggles with command and control, and a devastating changeup that represents his best pitch. He'll get several turns in the rotation and may be next up if required once Gonsolin returns. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Ross Stripling, Giants: Stripling open 2022 in the bullpen, but moved into the Toronto rotation and finished with a 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 111:20 K:BB across 134.1 innings. He secured a two-year deal with the Giants and will start as the third starter. Stripling didn't record the strongest spring, but his contract and solid 2021 should give him the chance to maintain the spot - at least initially. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Hayden Wesneski, Cubs: Wesneski, acquired last year from the Yankees for Scott Effross, beat out Adrian Sampson and Javier Assad to claim fifth starter in Chicago. The opening is technically only temporary with Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) seemingly tracking towards a debut sometime in May, but there's every chance Wesneski will have pitched well enough to lock himself into a starting role by that point. He's best known for his frisbee-like slider and throws four other pitches, including a pair of low-90s fastballs. The 25-year-old has made just four big-league starts, but his 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB in 33 MLB innings last year and extremely solid spring in five appearances give plenty of reason for optimism. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

RELIEF PITCHER

Jose Alvarado/Seranthony Dominguez/Craig Kimbrel/Gregory Soto Phillies: All four pitchers are likely to earn saves for the Phillies this season. Dominguez may boast the best stuff followed closely by Alvarado, each of whom recently signed extensions. Kimbrel lists the most experience closing while Soto finished games for the Tigers last year, though both are on one-year deals. If ranking them in order, go with Kimbrel, Dominguez, Soto and Alvardo - but that may be fluid. Alvarado - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Dominguez - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Kimbrel - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Soto - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Matt Barnes/Dylan Floro/A.J. Puk/Tanner Scott, Marlins: The Marlins will deploy a closer committee to begin with four high-leverage arms in the mix, but Floro still seems like the team's top option from the right side ahead of Barnes. Floro got a late start due to arm woes last year, but he produced a solid overall campaign. Puk came over from the A's for JJ Bleday and has the upside to close full-time, which could happen later in the season. Scott is the other southpaw in the pen, and looks to fill a set-up role, even though he posted 20 saves last year. Barnes offers closing experience and was brilliant down the stretch in 2022 for Boston, but looks to be behind Floro in the closing pecking order. Barnes - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Floro - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Puk - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Scott - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Brad Boxberger/Michael Fulmer, Cubs: Boxberger and Fulmer look to be the primary closing options in Chicago. That said, it could be a carousel with Brandon Hughes, Rowan Wick and Adbert Alzolay also in the mix. Fulmer is coming off two solid seasons in the Detroit bullpen and likely is the favorite to notch the most saves and/or opportunities. Boxberger notched 52 holds over the last two seasons, so he at least has late-inning pedigree. He probably will end up dealt by the deadline unless the Cubs surprise this season. Boxberger - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Fulmer - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Miguel Castro/Kevin Ginkel/Scott McGough, Diamondbacks: All three have enjoyed solid springs. Right now, there may not be a favorite and as each will factor in the saves mix. Castro has bounced around, but boasts a power arm and can fill many roles. Ginkel showed increased velocity with his fastball and improved bite on his slider after getting called up last year. McGough spent the last few seasons closing in Japan and might have a slight edge. Castro - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Ginkel - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; McGough - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Alexis Diaz, Reds: Diaz will open the season as the Reds' closer. The 26-year-old converted 10 of 14 save chances while providing a 1.84 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 83:33 K:BB across 63.2 innings in his first taste of the big leagues. Diaz could be used earlier in the game as he is by far the team's best reliever, but should see close to double the number of save chances he saw as a rookie despite the presence of other options. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18

Kyle Finnegan/Hunter Harvey, Nationals: Harvey remains behind Finnegan in the Nationals' bullpen pecking order for now, but could get save chances if Finnegan gets shifted into a fireman role rather than being used as a traditional closer. Washington could mix-and-match the last few innings of games to give Alex Colome, Sean Doolittle, Carl Edwards and Mason Thompson closing chances, but Finnegan is the favorite to lead the team in saves. Harvey offers great stuff, but has historically been unable to remain healthy. Finnegan registered 11 saves in each of the last two seasons and is a good bet to exceed that mark in 2023. harvey - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Finnegan - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Brusdar Graterol/Daniel Hudson/Evan Phillips, Dodgers: All three are in the mix to close for LA. Hudson was the likely favorite, but a knee injury will sideline him to start. Graterol posted a 3.26 ERA, 0.99 ERA and 43:10 K:BB over 49.2 innings while picking up 10 holds and four saves in 2022, though he also endured two stints on the injured list. Phillips was by far the team's best reliever, which could land him in a fireman role and usage earlier in games. He is the most likely to emerge as the closer, though Hudson might get the first chance once healthy. Graterol - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Hudson - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Phillips - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Brad Hand, Rockies: Hand will set up Daniel Bard in Colorado and will be an option to close when Bard is unavailable. He rebounded somewhat last year after a rough 2021 campaign, but 23 walks in 45 innings does not bode well for sustained success. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Joe Jimenez/A.J. Minter, Braves: Minter and Jimenez will receive the first chance to close with Raisel Iglesias sidelined initially due to shoulder inflammation. Iglesias may miss just the minimum and give a bump to Minter, who likely will be the primary option even though manager Brian Snitker may decide who to use based on matchups. Both Minter and Jimenez - who pitched last season in Detroit - were brilliant in 2022, but Minter has an edge on stuff and took a step forward last season. Jimenez - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Minter - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Adam Ottavino/Brooks Raley/David Robertson, Mets: Edwin Diaz suffered a torn patella tendon celebrating Puerto Rico's victory over the Dominican Republic in the WBC and will miss the regular season, creating a massive hole at the back end of the Mets' bullpen. The club will likely use a closing committee to fill the gap. Robertson has the most experience and was a closer last season for Chicago and Philly, making him the favorite. Raley, as the main lefty in the pen, will see matchup save chances while Ottavino probably is better suited to be used a high-leverage setup man. Ottavino - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Robertson - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16; Raley - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

CATCHER

Luis Campusano, Padres: Campusano raked in the minors again by posting a .298/.363/.483 slash line with 14 homers and 60 RBI over 358 plate appearances for Triple-A El Paso, but has yet to translate any of that production to the Majors. He is competing with Austin Nola for playing time and could receive a short-term bump in playing time with Nola dealing with a broken nose. Campusano is the future; the only question is when. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

William Contreras, Brewers: Contreras, who made the All-Star Game last season along with his brother Willson, got a spike in value following his December trade to Milwaukee. He not only received a ballpark upgrade, but should also get as much playing time as he can handle. Contreras has not enjoyed a solid spring, but that should not matter too much when evaluating him for the season. He did benefit from a high BABIP, but his solid contact skills should allow him to be an upper-tier backstop. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18

Jose Herrera/Gabriel Moreno, Diamondbacks: Moreno, the key piece in the Daulton Varsho trade with Toronto, was expected to share catching duties with Carson Kelly. That plan has slightly altered as Kelly suffered a fractured forearm, opening the door for Moreno to get additional opportunities. He's dealing with a minor hand injury and is more valuable in real-life than fantasy due to his defensive prowess, but the hit-tool is solid and he could develop power as he matures. Herrera will back up Moreno while Kelly is sidelined. Herrera - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Moreno - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Omar Narvaez/Tomas Nido, Mets: New York ended the great James McCann experiment after two years by dealing the catching to the Orioles. Neither catcher listed here is a big offensive weapon, and both are placeholders until Francisco Alvarez - sent to Triple-A Syracuse - is ready. Narvaez should operate in the strong side of a platoon with Tomas Nido the secondary option. Narvaez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Nido - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Endy Rodriguez, Pirates: Rodriguez is a stash-and-hold candidate in almost all formats. Stolen away from the Mets, E-Rod slashed .323/.407/.590 with a 19.0 K%, 11.3 BB%, 25 homers and four steals in 125 games across the three highest levels of the minors last season. While he will begin 2023 in Triple-A, his offensive abilities, defensive versatility, and Pittsburgh's lack of production behind the plate in the Majors coupled with his spot already on the 40-man roster make him a candidate to be called up early on. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (up in keeper leagues)

DESIGNATED HITTER

Matt Carpenter/Nelson Cruz, Padres: Carpenter (vs. RHP) and Crus (vs. LHP) are expected to split time at DH for San Diego. Carpenter has also been playing first base this spring, so he figures to get additional at-bats by occasionally starting there. He had a huge bounce-back campaign with the Yankees last year where he slashed .305/.412/.727 with 15 homers and 37 RBI over only 154 plate appearances. Cruz took a major step back last season as Father Time might have caught up with the slugger. Carpenter - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Cruz - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

FIRST BASE

Ji-Man Choi/Carlos Santana, Pirates: Pittsburgh has a new pair of options at first and DH after adding Choi and Santana this offseason. Choi was traded after slashing .233/.341/.388 with 11 homers in 113 games with the Rays last season. He's the probable starter against RHP while Santana - who opted for the financial security of a one-year deal - to get the nod against LHP, though he might end up playing almost daily. Choi - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Cruz - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Darick Hall, Phillies: Hall is in line to see the bulk of the playing time at first base due to Rhys Hoskins tearing his ACL this past Thursday. He was slated to start at DH against righties until Bryce Harper was ready to return from elbow surgery, which could be anywhere from May to the beginning of July. With Hoskins sidelined, Hall gets the initial chance to cover first base. If he falters, Alec Bohm could move over against lefties with Edmundo Sosa or Josh Harrison taking third. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Eric Hosmer/Trey Mancini, Cubs: Hosmer was released by the Red Sox in December, but latched on with the Cubs and should split time at first with Mancini in 2023. If targeting one, Mancini is the one to add despite his numbers falling off for a second straight season. He offers dual eligibility between first base and the outfield and offers a bit more power in his bat than Hosmer, who may provide a decent BA but little else. Hosmer - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Mancini - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Joey Meneses/Dominic Smith, Nationals: Meneses slashed .286/.341/.489 for Triple-A Rochester, then crushed 13 homers in two months following his promotion. He benefitted from a .371 BABIP but the power is real, and is coming off a strong WBC for Mexico. With Washington playing for the future, Meneses is locked in as the team's starting DH and will receive the occasional start at first. Smith will be there to start, and his underlying metrics predicted better production the last two seasons. He was non-tendered by the Mets and signed a one-year deal with the Nationals. Smith produced a solid spring and a direct path to consistent playing time. Meneses - 12-team Mixed: $6, 15-team Mixed: $12; 12-team NL: $18; Smith - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Miguel Vargas, Dodgers: The season-ending ACL injury to Gavin Lux created a hole at second for the Dodgers. Filling that void, at least initially, will be Vargas. He's looked solid defensively and appears to be fully over the hairline fracture of his right pinky that sidelined him early in the spring. Vargas is one of the elite prospects and one of the best young pure hitters, as seen in his career minor-league production. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

SECOND BASE

Luis Arraez/Garrett Hampson, Marlins: Arraez, who won the AL batting title and made his first All-Star Game last year, boasts elite contact skills. Traded from Minnesota to Miami during the offseason, he'll start at second for his new club. Look for solid batting and on-base average from Arraez with decent runs scored, but little power or runs drive in. Hampson made the Marlins and is in line for a super-utility role where he'll bounce around the infield and outfield. He could be a cheap source of stolen bases, depending on the number of plate appearances. Arraez - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Hampson - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Ji Hwan Bae/Rodolfo Castro, Pirates: Bae and Castro look to have beaten out Tucupita Marcano, - who was sent down Friday - to break camp with the Pirates. Who will start at second remains unclear, though Bae has managed the better camp and better overall minor-league numbers. Bae - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Castro - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Nolan Gorman, Cardinals: Gorman looks penciled in to start at DH while also getting time at second and third. St. Louis has several options to earn at-bats at DH, meaning Gorman will need a strong start and consistent play to retain the job. He enjoyed a solid rookie campaign for St. Louis with 14 home runs and a .720 OPS in 89 games, though he did struggle with strikeouts. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Josh Harrison/Edmundo Sosa, Phillies: Harrison and Sosa provide depth to the Phillies infield. Harrison, who played for the White Sox last season, could fill the weak side of a platoon with Bryson Stott at second while also working as a utility man. Sosa, slated for a super-utility role, may be needed more at third with Rhys Hoskins (knee) out for the season if Alec Bohm is used more at first. Darick Hall is starting there now, but Bohm can slide over with Sosa covering the hot corner if he struggles. Harrison - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Sosa - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Owen Miller, Brewers: Miller, acquired from the Guardians in December for a player to be named later or cash, could break camp with the Brewers. With Tyrone Taylor (elbow) out at least a month, Miller could be used in the infield or outfield as a righty bat. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

THIRD BASE

Brian Anderson, Brewers: Anderson, non-tendered by the Marlins after the 2022 season, latched on with the Brewers on a one-year deal. After struggling with injuries the last two seasons, he's primarily expected to play third base while also an option in the outfield and at first. Anderson will likely transition to right field from the hot corner, but should be somewhat rejuvenated by the move and has looked healthy this spring. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Brett Baty/Eduardo Escobar/Mark Vientos, Mets: Despite big camps, both Baty and Vientos were sent down to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. Those moves mean Escobar will break camp as the starter at the hot corner. He earned the nod despite a 4-for-30 (.133) spring with only one extra-base hit. Both young players were sent to get more seasoning;. In Baty's case, for him to show that the defensive gains he made this spring are sustainable. Vientos, who has solid power, is slated to DH in the minors and could be an early-season option if Darin Ruf either fails to make the club or gets off to a slow start. Escobar offers a bit more of a leash given his career numbers, big second half - especially in September - and clubhouse presence. Baty - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9 (up in keeper leagues); Escobar - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11; Vientos - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $5

Jeimer Candelario, Nationals: Candelario saw his production crater last season and was non-tendered by the Tigers. He inked a one-year, $5 million deal in Washington and could play every day at the hot corner. Candelario hit 16 home runs and tallied 67 RBI in 2021 and may be backed up by Michael Chavis with Carter Kieboom coming back from Tommy John surgery. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Harold Castro/Elehuris Montero/Mike Moustakas, Rockies: Castro is breaking camp with the Rockies and should get playing time all over the diamond. His value is greater in real life, but could pick up 350 plate appearances and help those in single leagues. Montero, penciled in as a possible starter when spring training began, earned the role with a big spring. He blasted four home runs and proved his minor league performances the past few seasons were no fluke. Moustakas, a late-spring signee, was informed Saturday he made the Opening Day roster. With Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) out for the season and Ryan McMahon shifting back to second base, Colorado had an opening at the hot corner. Montero is the starter, but Moose should see time at third and DH, but temper your expectations given his struggles the past few campaigns. Castro - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6; Montero - 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14; Moustakas - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7

J.D. Davis/David Villar, Giants: With Evan Longoria now in Arizona, Villar is slated to open as the Giants' starting third baseman. If he falters, Davis - who will also get time at first and at DH, is waiting in the wings. Villar missed time early this spring with a strained left hip flexor, but is healthy now. He displayed power and a decent OBA in the minors, albeit with a high K rate. Davis struggled in New York again last season, but found his stroke after being dealt to SF. He should get most of his at-bats against LHP. Davis - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7; Villar - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11

Spencer Steer, Reds: Steer, part of the package of prospects the Twins sent to Cincinnati in the Tyler Mahle trade last year, is in line to open as the Reds' starting third baseman. He bounced around last season, but a solid spring has given him the first chance at the hot corner. He may just be a placeholder until Christian Encarnacion-Strand is ready in the short-term and/or Cam Collier down the road. Steer offers a little power and benefits from playing half his games at Great American Ballpark. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

SHORTSTOP

Orlando Arcia, Braves: Arcia was a surprise winner of the Braves' shortstop battle by beating out Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake, both of whom were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Despite so-so results at the plate this spring, Atlanta opted to go with the veteran at the position. Arcia's hold on the job is tenuous at best, with Grissom and Shewmake looming if he struggles. His last solid year at the plate was in 2017, so a change at the position early wouldn't be surprising. If targeting one, bid on Grissom as Shewmake profiles as a future utility infielder. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jose Barrero/Kevin Newman, Reds: Barrero and Newman will start as the Reds' options at shortstop. Both are just placeholders until Elly De La Cruz is promoted and Barrero could receive time in center field to keep his bat in the lineup. Newman is solid defensively, but his hitting leaves a lot to be desired, though may end up starting over Barrero. Barrero - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6; Newman - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies: Tovar will open as the Rockies' starting shortstop. He was promoted aggressively in 2022 and only received 23 plate appearances at Triple-A before 35 plate appearances in the bigs to close the season. Tovar may need time to adjust to the higher level, but Colorado is committed to him as their shortstop of the future, a decision aided by the loss of Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) for the season. He offers the potential to provide a nice balance of speed and power, the latter especially at home. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

OUTFIELD

Will Benson/Jake Fraley/TJ Friedl/Wil Myers, Reds: Benson, traded from the Guardians to the Reds in February, was the 14th overall pick in 2016. He boasts decent power and some speed, but scuffled in his first exposure to the Majors last year. Nick Senzel and Joey Votto look likely to begin the season on the IL, giving Benson a shot to break camp. Fraley, part of the return last season for Jesse Winker, took a major step forward at the plate, but was limited by knee and toe injuries and only managed 68 games. He did well during the spring, and looks ready to enter with a strong-side platoon role either in the corner outfield or at DH despite lots of bodies in Cincy. Friedl is a high-contact hitter with speed and little power who's shown a willingness in taking a walk. He could open as the Reds' starting left fielder - at least against RHP and sit versus lefties. Myers, limited to 77 games in 2022 due to a knee injury, figures to be the starting first baseman with Votto out. Once Votto returns, Myers will either start in right field or DH and take advantage of the friendly confines of Great American Ballpark. Benson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Fraely - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Friedl - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Myers - 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14

Alec Burleson/Lars Nootbaar/Jordan Walker, Cardinals: St. Louis is taking two young outfielders in Burleson and Nootbaar. Burleson registered a .748 OPS with a homer over his 59 plate appearances and displayed the ability to help out at multiple positions. A second-round pick in 2020, his lefty bat will get action in both corner outfield spots and DH, though he won't start daily. Nootbaar burst on the scene last season and became a bit of a cult hero for Japan in the WBC. He could be an option to leadoff and looks ready to take a major step forward. Walker, one of the top prospects in baseball, forced his way onto the team with a big spring. A first-round pick in 2020, he boasts massive power with the ability to make solid contact and hit the ball all over the park. Look for him to start in left field. Burleson - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7; Nootbaar - 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: $16; Walker - 12-team Mixed: $7; 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team-NL: $22

Corbin Carroll/Lourdes Gurriel/Kyle Lewis, Diamondbacks: Carroll, who played in 32 games for Arizona last year, will be staying in the Desert for a long while. He and the club agreed to terms earlier this month on an eight-year, $111 million deal with a club option for 2031. Carroll's skills could result in a 20-20 campaign with the main need improvement production against southpaws. His solid outfield defense, likely in left field with Alek Thomas in center field, will also keep him in the lineup if his bat slumps. Gurriel was limited by injuries to 121 games last year and saw his numbers fall across the board. He should open as the D-Backs' starting DH and back up Christian Walker at first base. Look for a decent campaign, though the power likely has waned from 2021 and he's likely a trade deadline target. Lewis, the COVID-season shortened 2020 AL ROY, has been unable to stay on the field ever since. The talent and upside is there if he can find a way to remain healthy. Lewis looks like he will break camp as an extra outfielder and could earn additional playing provided no setbacks. Carroll - 12-team Mixed: $7; 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team-NL: $22; Gurriel - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9; Lewis - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $5

Jake Cave, Phillies: Cave could be in line for an uptick in playing time with the Phillies following the injury to Rhys Hoskins (knee). Already having produced a big spring and likely on the roster, he could receive a lot of work against right-handers, whether that comes in the DH spot or in right field if the Phils want to put Nick Castellanos at DH with Bryce Harper (elbow) not yet ready to return. Cave posted a solid 2019 with the Twins, but regressed the last three seasons and signed with Philly this offseason. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7

Michael Conforto/Bryce Johnson/LaMonte Wade, Giants: Conforto missed all of 2022 due to a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery, but his rehab has gone so well that he appears likely to be a corner-outfield option for San Francisco throughout the coming campaign. He posted 27, 28 and 33 home runs from 2017-19, but saw his projected full-season numbers drop slightly in the strike-shortened 2020 campaign and really plummet in 2021. Conforto's solid eye at the plate boosts his value in leagues that use OBA. Johnson offers an excellent shot to break camp as the Giants are a little banged up in the outfield. He's earned it this spring by posting a .914 OPS while going 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts. Wade, coming off a breakthrough 2021, fell back to reality last season and missed time with injuries. He's receiving the first chance to replace Brandon Belt at first, though Wilmer Flores is also in the mix with the latter starting vs. LHP at a minimum. Conforto - 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: $16; Johnson - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6; Wade - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7

Yonathan Daza/Jurickson Profar/Michael Toglia, Rockies: Injuries to Sean Bouchard (biceps – season-ending) and Randal Grichuk (groin – will miss the first few weeks) have created openings in the Rockies' outfield. Those spots could be filled by Daza and Toglia, especially if Jurickson Profar isn't ready for the opener. Daza could provide an empty batting average while Toglia, who struggles to make consistent contract, could open the year starting at first if C.J. Cron (back spasms) isn't available. Profar declined his one-year $8.83 million option with the Padres in November to become a free agent. He waited until Mar. 19 to sign a one-year, $7.75 million contract with the Rockies and is projected to start in left field. Profar was once an elite prospect and is limited defensively, but makes solid contact, though his batting average hasn't reflected that. He should benefit from the vast outfield in Colorado, yet may get off to a slow start. Profar is still waiting for a visa and is hopeful he can join camp early this week. Daza - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4; Profar - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11; Toglia - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Bryan De La Cruz/Jesus Sanchez, Marlins: Both De La Cruz and Sanchez appear as though they'll break camp with the big club. Sanchez is out of minor-league options, making him a lock. But De La Cruz was fighting an uphill battle. The signs now point to Miami leaving one of Yuli Gurriel or Jose Iglesias - both non-roster invitees - off the roster while opening the door for De La Cruz to make the team. He finished with a huge September and put up impressive batted-ball data all year, making him an intriguing late-round fantasy option. Sanchez has yet to take the next step in his career, but had a solid spring and should start at least versus righties. De La Cruz - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7; Wade - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $5

Sal Frelick/Garrett Mitchell/Joey Wiemer/Jesse Winker, Brewers: Frelick, Milwaukee's first-round pick in 2021, has raked at every level and carried that performance into the WBC and spring training. He offers a little bit of pop in his bat, but is better known for his high average, speed and eye at the plate. Frelick is a longshot to break camp, but has opened eyes with his play. Mitchell, who resurrected his career last year by reverting to the approach he used at UCLA, looks like he'll enter as the Brewers' starting center fielder. A first-round pick in 2020, Mitchell could steal 20-plus bases while also cracking double-digits in longballs to go with a solid batting average. Wiemer's chances of making the Brewers' roster increased following the news Saturday that Keston Hiura and Tyler Naquin won't make the team along with Tyrone Taylor still nursing an elbow injury. He could start in right if Brian Anderson is used more at the hot corner. Wiemer's a plus-runner with major power, but until his monster September had a poor 2022. Winker, who struggled last year in Seattle, got a new lease on life with his move back to the NL and Milwaukee in exchange for Kolten Wong. Knee and back injuries also impacted him, but he's now healthy and should receive most of his playing time at DH with the occasional start in the outfield. When right, Winker mixes power with strong contract skills and discipline at the plate. A return to over 20 HRs would not be surprising. Frelick - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Mitchell - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Wiemer - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Winker - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Jason Heyward/James Outman/David Peralta/Trayce Thompson, Dodgers: Heyward somewhat surprisingly earned a spot on the LA roster this spring. He can back up at all three outfield spots, but isn't expected to get many at bats. Outman earned his roster spot with a big spring. He may be on the outside looking in - at least initially - but should earn additional at-bats as the season wears on. He also boasts big time power and a smattering of speed. Thompson is expected to form the short side of a platoon in left field with Peralta this season, with the latter starting against RHP and Thompson versus southpaws. Heyward - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4; Outman - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7; Peralta - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11; Thompson - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $5

Tim Locastro/Tommy Pham, Mets: If Darin Ruf - who's struggled in camp and battled arthritis in his right wrist - does not break camp with the Mets, Pham will assume right-handed DH duties. Waiving Ruf also would open a roster spot for Locastro, giving the team a solid back up option in center field and speed off the bench. If Ruf does make the team, Pham will fill the role of fourth outfielder, which is why he was signed. Locastro - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5; Pham - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6 (up both if Ruf is waived)

Marcell Ozuna/Kevin Pillar/Eddie Rosario, Braves: Ozuna sat out most of 2021 with an injury and also completed a suspension, but returned the next year and logged 124 games. He slugged 23 home runs, but only posted a .226/.274/.413 slash line. He should see most of his playing time at DH, though Travis d'Arnaud will also factor in with Sean Murphy now behind the plate. Pillar is the favorite to claim the fourth outfielder spot. His main competition for the job, Sam Hilliard, is a left-handed hitter as are projected starters Michael Harris and Rosario, so Pillar would provide a platoon option against tough southpaws in addition to his experience and ability to play all three outfield spots. Rosario, who underwent surgery to repair blurred vision last year, struggled after his return. His solid play in the WBC has led to hope that maybe he's finding his way at the plate. Dip a toe in the water, but be ready to jump if he doesn't rebound. Ozuna - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Pillar - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Rosario - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Canaan Smith-Njigba/Jack Suwinski, Pirates: Smith-Njigba has been impressive this spring and looks to have earned a roster spot as a reserve outfielder over Cal Mitchell and Travis Swaggerty, each of whom have been optioned to the minors. Suwinski, coming off a solid rookie campaign, is still expected to make the Pirates' Opening Day roster despite some struggles this spring. The plan has been for him to play center field and Bryan Reynolds shift over to left, although it's possible that changes given Suwinski's rough defensive performance this spring. Andrew McCutchen is penciled into one outfield spot with Connor Joe likely to earn a spot as a backup outfielder/first baseman. Smith-Njigba - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Suwinski - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9