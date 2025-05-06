Cal Quantrill News: Stingy in no-decision
Quantrill came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Dodgers, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.
After getting tagged for 15 runs in 12.2 innings over his prior three starts, Quantrill bounced back in impressive fashion. The right-hander didn't allow a runner to get into scoring position after the first inning, leaving the mound after tossing 53 of 79 pitches for strikes. He'll carry a 7.11 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB through 31.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the Cubs.
