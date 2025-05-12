Cal Quantrill News: Suffers fourth loss

Quantrill (2-4) took the loss Monday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings with one strikeout.

The Miami right-hander was cruising through four scoreless innings before unraveling in the fifth during this 83-pitch effort. In the fifth frame, Quantrill conceded three runs on three hits, including a Dansby Swanson two-run long ball. Across 36 total innings, Quantrill has pitched to an unsightly 7.00 ERA and 1.72 WHIP while failing to earn a quality start in any of his eight outings. He currently lines up to make his next start against the Cubs again but at home next week.