Caleb Durbin News: Two knocks in debut

Durbin went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

This was Durbin's major-league debut, and he batted ninth while starting at third base. The 25-year-old prospect has a chance to get a long look at the hot corner given the Brewers' lack of other viable options there. He's more of a speedster -- at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2024, he logged 29 steals on 32 attempts over 82 games. He also carried a .287/.396/.471 slash line at that level last year and posted similar numbers in 13 games with Triple-A Nashville prior to his call-up. Durbin should be able to carve out some fantasy value in NL-only leagues at a minimum if he can be steady at the plate and swift on the basepaths during his first stint in the majors.