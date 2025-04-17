Caleb Kilian News: Back with Cubs on MiLB deal

The Cubs have signed Caleb Kilian to a minor-league deal Thursday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Kilian was released by the Cubs Saturday after was was designated for assignment April 10. He had made just one appearance before he was released, but he surrendered six runs across 2.1 innings in that game for Triple-A Iowa. The righty now rejoins the Cubs, but outside of the 40-man roster.