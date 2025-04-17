Fantasy Baseball
Caleb Kilian headshot

Caleb Kilian News: Back with Cubs on MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 3:23pm

The Cubs have signed Caleb Kilian to a minor-league deal Thursday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Kilian was released by the Cubs Saturday after was was designated for assignment April 10. He had made just one appearance before he was released, but he surrendered six runs across 2.1 innings in that game for Triple-A Iowa. The righty now rejoins the Cubs, but outside of the 40-man roster.

