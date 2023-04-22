Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Striding to the Top

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Lather, rinse, repeat. The available pool of two-start pitchers, especially in 15-team mixed, is razor thin. There are a couple of possibilities in 12-team mixed.
For those new, or needing a refresh, here is how to use the RELIEVER rows and ROSTERSHIP columns to best utilize these rankings. The bolded reliever represents a very good, non-closing reliever. The idea being it's better to start a reliever of this ilk instead of the starting pitchers ranked lower. Of course, everything is contextual and depends on team needs (not to mention format), but within the scope of these rankings, it's a good indicator of how each arm will affect your standings with their performance for the coming week.
MIX12 and MIX15 are the current rostership levels in the NFBC Rotowire Online Championship and Main Event, respectively. They may not match your league, but they ballpark who may be available. Of course, it's always worth the effort to check your league's available player list.
Anyone available in at least half of the leagues is identified. A blank means they are rostered in over half the leagues, but again, always check.
Pitchers with a rostership below 50 percent and above the Mix 12 or Mix 15 reliever are FAAB targets. More often than not, most of them only have one start, but if they're better than who you have on reserve, they merit a pickup, if only to dump next week.
I'm happy to clarify in the comments, as well as addressing specific rankings
This list is preliminary. It will be refreshed on Sunday night once the news cycle is complete.
Week of April 24-30
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|MIA, @NYM
|Averaging 98 pitches (5.5 IP) per start
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|OAK
|Must be hard to play with superhero cape flapping
|3
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|TEX, @OAK
|HR a small issue, they should correct
|4
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@TEX
|So consistent he's become underrated, or maybe under appreciated
|5
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|KC
|6
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|LAA
|7
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|NYY
|8
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|SEA
|9
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|SF
|10
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@ATL, CHC
|Tentative, was scratched from last start with biceps tendinitis
|11
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|MIA, @NYM
|Off to another slow start, should rebound, but he is 39 YO
|12
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@MIN, @TEX
|13
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|NYY, KC
|14
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|KC
|15
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|DET
|16
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@NYM
|17
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@ARI, @MIN
|Not giving up
|18
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|TB
|19
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|@BAL, CLE
|20
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|SD, @MIA
|21
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|CHC
|22
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|SF
|23
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|STL
|24
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@PIT
|25
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|PHI
|26
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@OAK
|27
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|CWS, SEA
|Turning things around
|28
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@SF, @LAD
|29
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@HOU
|30
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|HOU, @CWS
|31
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|PHI
|32
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|KC
|33
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@BAL
|32%
|34
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@TB
|Making a case to stay in the rotation
|35
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@HOU
|36
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@TOR
|37
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@CWS
|Walks a bit high
|38
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|OAK
|39
|Logan Webb
|SF
|STL
|40
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@CIN, NYY
|41
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@MIA
|42
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|STL, @SD
|43
|Joey Lucchesi
|NYM
|WAS
|Could stick if he stays healthy
|0%
|0%
|44
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|BAL
|45
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@BOS
|46
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|BOS, @DET
|47
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|WAS
|48
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@TOR, TB
|49
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|TB
|50
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|CLE
|51
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|SEA
|52
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|NYY
|53
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|DET
|54
|Mason Miller
|OAK
|@LAA
|0%
|0%
|55
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|NYY, KC
|56
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@TB, PHI
|57
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|@PIT, STL
|58
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@MIL
|59
|Domingo German
|NYY
|@MIN
|60
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@PHI, @TOR
|61
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@CIN
|62
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@CHC
|63
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@PIT
|64
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|MIA
|65
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|MIA
|66
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|SEA
|67
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|STL
|68
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|@WAS
|0%
|0%
|69
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@MIL
|70
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@DET
|71
|Matt Strahm
|PHI
|SEA
|35%
|72
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@TB
|73
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|CWS
|74
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|@DET
|75
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|@MIL, BAL
|Keeping the ball in the yard, but needs more strikeouts
|47%
|76
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|@BAL
|15%
|77
|Spencer Turnbull
|DET
|@MIL, BAL
|2%
|78
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|BOS
|17%
|79
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@MIN
|3%
|25%
|80
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@PHI
|81
|Mix 12 Reliever
|82
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@SF
|83
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@ATL, CHC
|84
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|OAK
|20%
|85
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|STL
|12%
|86
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@SD
|14%
|38%
|87
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|LAA
|16%
|88
|Mix 15 Reliever
|89
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|STL
|90
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@TOR, TB
|91
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@ARI, @MIN
|43%
|92
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|@OAK
|0%
|2%
|93
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@CWS
|94
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|COL
|39%
|95
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@NYM
|1%
|4%
|96
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|NYY
|97
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|BOS, @DET
|5%
|98
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|@CHC
|23%
|99
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|TEX
|100
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|HOU, @CWS
|101
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|SEA, @HOU
|26%
|102
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|@MIN, @TEX
|29%
|103
|Vince Velasquez
|PIT
|@WAS
|0%
|13%
|104
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@TOR
|105
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@CIN, NYY
|106
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@NYM, PIT
|31%
|107
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|DET, LAA
|3%
|23%
|108
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@LAD
|109
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|CWS
|49%
|110
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@CLE, ARI
|0%
|0%
|111
|Ryan Yarbrough
|KC
|@ARI
|0%
|0%
|112
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|OAK, @MIL
|16%
|113
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|KC
|33%
|114
|Shintaro Fujinami
|OAK
|CIN
|2%
|13%
|115
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@SF
|116
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|LAD, @WAS
|117
|David Peterson
|NYM
|ATL
|118
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|LAD
|119
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|BAL
|0%
|4%
|120
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|@MIL
|2%
|11%
|121
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@MIN
|2%
|9%
|122
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|ARI
|29%
|123
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|CLE
|124
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@CHC
|125
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@LAD
|8%
|21%
|126
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|SD
|2%
|127
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@CLE
|0%
|0%
|128
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|TEX
|0%
|0%
|129
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@BOS
|0%
|0%
|130
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|LAD
|131
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|SD
|132
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|ATL
|133
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@COL
|134
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@ATL
|41%
|135
|Noah Davis
|COL
|@CLE
|0%
|0%
|136
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@LAA, CIN
|2%
|8%
|137
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@PHI
|2%
|23%
|138
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|WAS, ATL
|0%
|0%
|139
|Konnor Pilkington
|CLE
|COL
|0%
|0%
|140
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@NYM
|141
|Jake Woodford
|STL
|@SF
|1%
|9%
|142
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|CIN
|9%
|143
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|PIT
|0%
|0%
|144
|Peyton Battenfield
|CLE
|COL, @BOS
|2%
|30%
|145
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|@MIA
|0%
|0%
|146
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@LAA
|1%
|23%
|147
|Chad Kuhl
|WAS
|PIT
|0%
|0%
|148
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@TEX
|46%
|149
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@LAA
|0%
|2%
|150
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@TOR
|3%
|40%
|151
|Drey Jameson
|ARI
|@COL
|152
|Jose Urena
|COL
|ARI
|0%
|0%
|153
|Bryan Hoeing
|MIA
|@ATL
|0%
|0%
|154
|Calvin Faucher
|TB
|HOU
|0%
|0%
|155
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|KC, @COL
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|OAK
|Must be hard to play with superhero cape flapping
|2
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@TEX
|So consistent he's become underrated, or maybe under appreciated
|3
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|NYY
|4
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|SEA
|5
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@MIN, @TEX
|6
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|NYY, KC
|7
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|KC
|8
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@ARI, @MIN
|Not giving up
|9
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|TB
|10
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|@BAL, CLE
|11
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|PHI
|12
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|CWS, SEA
|Turning things around
|13
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|HOU, @CWS
|14
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|PHI
|15
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|KC
|16
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@BAL
|17
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@TB
|Making a case to stay in the rotation
|18
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@TOR
|19
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@CWS
|Walks a bit high
|20
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|OAK
|21
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@CIN, NYY
|22
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|BAL
|23
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@BOS
|24
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|BOS, @DET
|25
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@TOR, TB
|26
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|TB
|27
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|CLE
|28
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|SEA
|29
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|NYY
|30
|Mason Miller
|OAK
|@LAA
|31
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|NYY, KC
|32
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@TB, PHI
|33
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@MIL
|34
|Domingo German
|NYY
|@MIN
|35
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@PHI, @TOR
|36
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@CIN
|37
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@MIL
|38
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@DET
|39
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@TB
|40
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|CWS
|41
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|@DET
|42
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|@MIL, BAL
|Keeping the ball in the yard, but needs more strikeouts
|43
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|@BAL
|44
|Spencer Turnbull
|DET
|@MIL, BAL
|45
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|BOS
|46
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@MIN
|47
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@PHI
|48
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|OAK
|49
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@TOR, TB
|50
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@ARI, @MIN
|51
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@CWS
|52
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|COL
|53
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|NYY
|54
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|BOS, @DET
|55
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|HOU, @CWS
|56
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|@MIN, @TEX
|57
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@TOR
|58
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@CIN, NYY
|59
|AL Reliever
|60
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|CWS
|61
|Ryan Yarbrough
|KC
|@ARI
|62
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|OAK, @MIL
|63
|Shintaro Fujinami
|OAK
|CIN
|64
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|BAL
|65
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|@MIL
|66
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@MIN
|67
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|CLE
|68
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@BOS
|69
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@LAA, CIN
|70
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@PHI
|71
|Konnor Pilkington
|CLE
|COL
|72
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|CIN
|73
|Peyton Battenfield
|CLE
|COL, @BOS
|74
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@LAA
|75
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@TEX
|76
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@LAA
|77
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@TOR
|78
|Calvin Faucher
|TB
|HOU
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|MIA, @NYM
|Averaging 98 pitches (5.5 IP) per start
|2
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|TEX, @OAK
|HR a small issue, they should correct
|3
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|KC
|4
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|LAA
|5
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|SF
|6
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@ATL, CHC
|Tentative, was scratched from last start with biceps tendinitis
|7
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|MIA, @NYM
|Off to another slow start, should rebound, but he is 39 YO
|8
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|DET
|9
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@NYM
|10
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|SD, @MIA
|11
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|CHC
|12
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|SF
|13
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|STL
|14
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@PIT
|15
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@OAK
|16
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@SF, @LAD
|17
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@HOU
|18
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@HOU
|19
|Logan Webb
|SF
|STL
|20
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@MIA
|21
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|STL, @SD
|22
|Joey Lucchesi
|NYM
|WAS
|Could stick if he stays healthy
|23
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|WAS
|24
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|DET
|25
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|@PIT, STL
|26
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@CHC
|27
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@PIT
|28
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|MIA
|29
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|MIA
|30
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|SEA
|31
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|STL
|32
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|@WAS
|33
|Matt Strahm
|PHI
|SEA
|34
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@SF
|35
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@ATL, CHC
|36
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|STL
|37
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@SD
|38
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|LAA
|39
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|STL
|40
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|@OAK
|41
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@NYM
|42
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|@CHC
|43
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|TEX
|44
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|SEA, @HOU
|45
|Vince Velasquez
|PIT
|@WAS
|46
|NL Reliever
|47
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@NYM, PIT
|48
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|DET, LAA
|49
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@LAD
|50
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@CLE, ARI
|51
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|KC
|52
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@SF
|53
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|LAD, @WAS
|54
|David Peterson
|NYM
|ATL
|55
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|LAD
|56
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|ARI
|57
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@CHC
|58
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@LAD
|59
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|SD
|60
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@CLE
|61
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|TEX
|62
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|LAD
|63
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|SD
|64
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|ATL
|65
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@COL
|66
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@ATL
|67
|Noah Davis
|COL
|@CLE
|68
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|WAS, ATL
|69
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@NYM
|70
|Jake Woodford
|STL
|@SF
|71
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|PIT
|72
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|@MIA
|73
|Chad Kuhl
|WAS
|PIT
|74
|Drey Jameson
|ARI
|@COL
|75
|Jose Urena
|COL
|ARI
|76
|Bryan Hoeing
|MIA
|@ATL
|77
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|KC, @COL