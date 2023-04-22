Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Striding to the Top

April 22, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Lather, rinse, repeat. The available pool of two-start pitchers, especially in 15-team mixed, is razor thin. There are a couple of possibilities in 12-team mixed. 

For those new, or needing a refresh, here is how to use the RELIEVER rows and ROSTERSHIP columns to best utilize these rankings. The bolded reliever represents a very good, non-closing reliever. The idea being it's better to start a reliever of this ilk instead of the starting pitchers ranked lower. Of course, everything is contextual and depends on team needs (not to mention format), but within the scope of these rankings, it's a good indicator of how each arm will affect your standings with their performance for the coming week.

MIX12 and MIX15 are the current rostership levels in the NFBC Rotowire Online Championship and Main Event, respectively. They may not match your league, but they ballpark who may be available. Of course, it's always worth the effort to check your league's available player list.

Anyone available in at least half of the leagues is identified. A blank means they are rostered in over half the leagues, but again, always check.

Pitchers with a rostership below 50 percent and above the Mix 12 or Mix 15 reliever are FAAB targets. More often than not, most of them only have one start, but if they're better than who you have on reserve, they merit a pickup, if only to dump next week.

I'm happy to clarify in the comments, as well as addressing specific rankings

This list is preliminary. It will be refreshed on Sunday night once the news cycle is complete.

Week of April 24-30

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Spencer StriderATLMIA, @NYMAveraging 98 pitches (5.5 IP) per start  
2Shohei OhtaniLAAOAKMust be hard to play with superhero cape flapping  
3Nick LodoloCINTEX, @OAKHR a small issue, they should correct  
4Gerrit ColeNYY@TEXSo consistent he's become underrated, or maybe under appreciated  
5Zac GallenARIKC   
6Corbin BurnesMILLAA   
7Jacob deGromTEXNYY   
8Kevin GausmanTORSEA   
9Yu DarvishSDSF   
10Sandy AlcantaraMIA@ATL, CHCTentative, was scratched from last start with biceps tendinitis  
11Charlie MortonATLMIA, @NYMOff to another slow start, should rebound, but he is 39 YO  
12Nestor CortesNYY@MIN, @TEX   
13Joe RyanMINNYY, KC   
14Pablo LopezMINKC   
15Freddy PeraltaMILDET   
16Max FriedATL@NYM   
17Brady SingerKC@ARI, @MINNot giving up  
18Dylan CeaseCWSTB   
19Chris SaleBOS@BAL, CLE   
20Justin SteeleCHCSD, @MIA   
21Jesus LuzardoMIACHC   
22Joe MusgroveSDSF   
23Clayton KershawLADSTL   
24Julio UriasLAD@PIT   
25Framber ValdezHOUPHI   
26Hunter GreeneCIN@OAK   
27Chris BassittTORCWS, SEATurning things around  
28Jordan MontgomerySTL@SF, @LAD   
29Zack WheelerPHI@HOU   
30Drew RasmussenTBHOU, @CWS   
31Cristian JavierHOUPHI   
32Sonny GrayMINKC   
33Tanner HouckBOS@BAL 32% 
34Luis GarciaHOU@TBMaking a case to stay in the rotation  
35Aaron NolaPHI@HOU   
36Luis CastilloSEA@TOR   
37Shane McClanahanTB@CWSWalks a bit high  
38Patrick SandovalLAAOAK   
39Logan WebbSFSTL   
40Nathan EovaldiTEX@CIN, NYY   
41Marcus StromanCHC@MIA   
42Alex CobbSFSTL, @SD   
43Joey LucchesiNYMWASCould stick if he stays healthy0%0%
44Eduardo RodriguezDETBAL   
45Shane BieberCLE@BOS   
46Kyle BradishBALBOS, @DET   
47Kodai SengaNYMWAS   
48Lance LynnCWS@TOR, TB   
49Lucas GiolitoCWSTB   
50Garrett WhitlockBOSCLE   
51Alek ManoahTORSEA   
52Tyler MahleMINNYY   
53Eric LauerMILDET   
54Mason MillerOAK@LAA 0%0%
55Kenta MaedaMINNYY, KC   
56Jose UrquidyHOU@TB, PHI   
57Noah SyndergaardLAD@PIT, STL   
58Tyler AndersonLAA@MIL   
59Domingo GermanNYY@MIN   
60Logan GilbertSEA@PHI, @TOR   
61Jon GrayTEX@CIN   
62Blake SnellSD@CHC   
63Dustin MayLAD@PIT   
64Bryce ElderATLMIA   
65Kyle WrightATLMIA   
66Taijuan WalkerPHISEA   
67Anthony DeSclafaniSFSTL   
68Rich HillPIT@WAS 0%0%
69Reid DetmersLAA@MIL   
70Grayson RodriguezBAL@DET   
71Matt StrahmPHISEA 35% 
72Hunter BrownHOU@TB   
73Jose BerriosTORCWS   
74Kyle GibsonBAL@DET   
75Matthew BoydDET@MIL, BALKeeping the ball in the yard, but needs more strikeouts47% 
76Corey KluberBOS@BAL 15% 
77Spencer TurnbullDET@MIL, BAL 2% 
78Tyler WellsBALBOS 17% 
79Zack GreinkeKC@MIN 3%25%
80George KirbySEA@PHI   
81Mix 12 Reliever     
82Steven MatzSTL@SF   
83Edward CabreraMIA@ATL, CHC   
84Griffin CanningLAAOAK 20% 
85Gavin StoneLADSTL 12% 
86Ross StriplingSF@SD 14%38%
87Wade MileyMILLAA 16% 
88Mix 15 Reliever     
89Sean ManaeaSFSTL   
90Mike ClevingerCWS@TOR, TB   
91Brad KellerKC@ARI, @MIN 43% 
92Luis CessaCIN@OAK 0%2%
93Zach EflinTB@CWS   
94Cal QuantrillCLECOL 39% 
95Trevor WilliamsWAS@NYM 1%4%
96Andrew HeaneyTEXNYY   
97Dean KremerBALBOS, @DET 5% 
98Nick MartinezSD@CHC 23% 
99Graham AshcraftCINTEX   
100Taj BradleyTBHOU, @CWS   
101Bailey FalterPHISEA, @HOU 26% 
102Jhony BritoNYY@MIN, @TEX 29% 
103Vince VelasquezPIT@WAS 0%13%
104Michael KopechCWS@TOR   
105Martin PerezTEX@CIN, NYY   
106Josiah GrayWAS@NYM, PIT 31% 
107Colin ReaMILDET, LAA 3%23%
108Jack FlahertySTL@LAD   
109Yusei KikuchiTORCWS 49% 
110Austin GomberCOL@CLE, ARI 0%0%
111Ryan YarbroughKC@ARI 0%0%
112Jose SuarezLAAOAK, @MIL 16% 
113Ryne NelsonARIKC 33% 
114Shintaro FujinamiOAKCIN 2%13%
115Miles MikolasSTL@SF   
116Johan OviedoPITLAD, @WAS   
117David PetersonNYMATL   
118Mitch KellerPITLAD   
119Joey WentzDETBAL 0%4%
120Michael LorenzenDET@MIL 2%11%
121Jordan LylesKC@MIN 2%9%
122Kyle FreelandCOLARI 29% 
123Brayan BelloBOSCLE   
124Michael WachaSD@CHC   
125Adam WainwrightSTL@LAD 8%21%
126Drew SmylyCHCSD 2% 
127Ryan FeltnerCOL@CLE 0%0%
128Luke WeaverCINTEX 0%0%
129Logan AllenCLE@BOS 0%0%
130Roansy ContrerasPITLAD   
131Hayden WesneskiCHCSD   
132Tylor MegillNYMATL   
133Merrill KellyARI@COL   
134Braxton GarrettMIA@ATL 41% 
135Noah DavisCOL@CLE 0%0%
136Ken WaldichukOAK@LAA, CIN 2%8%
137Marco GonzalesSEA@PHI 2%23%
138Jose ButtoNYMWAS, ATL 0%0%
139Konnor PilkingtonCLECOL 0%0%
140MacKenzie GoreWAS@NYM   
141Jake WoodfordSTL@SF 1%9%
142Kyle MullerOAKCIN 9% 
143Patrick CorbinWASPIT 0%0%
144Peyton BattenfieldCLECOL, @BOS 2%30%
145Adrian SampsonCHC@MIA 0%0%
146JP SearsOAK@LAA 1%23%
147Chad KuhlWASPIT 0%0%
148Clarke SchmidtNYY@TEX 46% 
149James KaprielianOAK@LAA 0%2%
150Chris FlexenSEA@TOR 3%40%
151Drey JamesonARI@COL   
152Jose UrenaCOLARI 0%0%
153Bryan HoeingMIA@ATL 0%0%
154Calvin FaucherTBHOU 0%0%
155Tommy HenryARIKC, @COL 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Shohei OhtaniLAAOAKMust be hard to play with superhero cape flapping
2Gerrit ColeNYY@TEXSo consistent he's become underrated, or maybe under appreciated
3Jacob deGromTEXNYY 
4Kevin GausmanTORSEA 
5Nestor CortesNYY@MIN, @TEX 
6Joe RyanMINNYY, KC 
7Pablo LopezMINKC 
8Brady SingerKC@ARI, @MINNot giving up
9Dylan CeaseCWSTB 
10Chris SaleBOS@BAL, CLE 
11Framber ValdezHOUPHI 
12Chris BassittTORCWS, SEATurning things around
13Drew RasmussenTBHOU, @CWS 
14Cristian JavierHOUPHI 
15Sonny GrayMINKC 
16Tanner HouckBOS@BAL 
17Luis GarciaHOU@TBMaking a case to stay in the rotation
18Luis CastilloSEA@TOR 
19Shane McClanahanTB@CWSWalks a bit high
20Patrick SandovalLAAOAK 
21Nathan EovaldiTEX@CIN, NYY 
22Eduardo RodriguezDETBAL 
23Shane BieberCLE@BOS 
24Kyle BradishBALBOS, @DET 
25Lance LynnCWS@TOR, TB 
26Lucas GiolitoCWSTB 
27Garrett WhitlockBOSCLE 
28Alek ManoahTORSEA 
29Tyler MahleMINNYY 
30Mason MillerOAK@LAA 
31Kenta MaedaMINNYY, KC 
32Jose UrquidyHOU@TB, PHI 
33Tyler AndersonLAA@MIL 
34Domingo GermanNYY@MIN 
35Logan GilbertSEA@PHI, @TOR 
36Jon GrayTEX@CIN 
37Reid DetmersLAA@MIL 
38Grayson RodriguezBAL@DET 
39Hunter BrownHOU@TB 
40Jose BerriosTORCWS 
41Kyle GibsonBAL@DET 
42Matthew BoydDET@MIL, BALKeeping the ball in the yard, but needs more strikeouts
43Corey KluberBOS@BAL 
44Spencer TurnbullDET@MIL, BAL 
45Tyler WellsBALBOS 
46Zack GreinkeKC@MIN 
47George KirbySEA@PHI 
48Griffin CanningLAAOAK 
49Mike ClevingerCWS@TOR, TB 
50Brad KellerKC@ARI, @MIN 
51Zach EflinTB@CWS 
52Cal QuantrillCLECOL 
53Andrew HeaneyTEXNYY 
54Dean KremerBALBOS, @DET 
55Taj BradleyTBHOU, @CWS 
56Jhony BritoNYY@MIN, @TEX 
57Michael KopechCWS@TOR 
58Martin PerezTEX@CIN, NYY 
59AL Reliever   
60Yusei KikuchiTORCWS 
61Ryan YarbroughKC@ARI 
62Jose SuarezLAAOAK, @MIL 
63Shintaro FujinamiOAKCIN 
64Joey WentzDETBAL 
65Michael LorenzenDET@MIL 
66Jordan LylesKC@MIN 
67Brayan BelloBOSCLE 
68Logan AllenCLE@BOS 
69Ken WaldichukOAK@LAA, CIN 
70Marco GonzalesSEA@PHI 
71Konnor PilkingtonCLECOL 
72Kyle MullerOAKCIN 
73Peyton BattenfieldCLECOL, @BOS 
74JP SearsOAK@LAA 
75Clarke SchmidtNYY@TEX 
76James KaprielianOAK@LAA 
77Chris FlexenSEA@TOR 
78Calvin FaucherTBHOU 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Spencer StriderATLMIA, @NYMAveraging 98 pitches (5.5 IP) per start
2Nick LodoloCINTEX, @OAKHR a small issue, they should correct
3Zac GallenARIKC 
4Corbin BurnesMILLAA 
5Yu DarvishSDSF 
6Sandy AlcantaraMIA@ATL, CHCTentative, was scratched from last start with biceps tendinitis
7Charlie MortonATLMIA, @NYMOff to another slow start, should rebound, but he is 39 YO
8Freddy PeraltaMILDET 
9Max FriedATL@NYM 
10Justin SteeleCHCSD, @MIA 
11Jesus LuzardoMIACHC 
12Joe MusgroveSDSF 
13Clayton KershawLADSTL 
14Julio UriasLAD@PIT 
15Hunter GreeneCIN@OAK 
16Jordan MontgomerySTL@SF, @LAD 
17Zack WheelerPHI@HOU 
18Aaron NolaPHI@HOU 
19Logan WebbSFSTL 
20Marcus StromanCHC@MIA 
21Alex CobbSFSTL, @SD 
22Joey LucchesiNYMWASCould stick if he stays healthy
23Kodai SengaNYMWAS 
24Eric LauerMILDET 
25Noah SyndergaardLAD@PIT, STL 
26Blake SnellSD@CHC 
27Dustin MayLAD@PIT 
28Bryce ElderATLMIA 
29Kyle WrightATLMIA 
30Taijuan WalkerPHISEA 
31Anthony DeSclafaniSFSTL 
32Rich HillPIT@WAS 
33Matt StrahmPHISEA 
34Steven MatzSTL@SF 
35Edward CabreraMIA@ATL, CHC 
36Gavin StoneLADSTL 
37Ross StriplingSF@SD 
38Wade MileyMILLAA 
39Sean ManaeaSFSTL 
40Luis CessaCIN@OAK 
41Trevor WilliamsWAS@NYM 
42Nick MartinezSD@CHC 
43Graham AshcraftCINTEX 
44Bailey FalterPHISEA, @HOU 
45Vince VelasquezPIT@WAS 
46NL Reliever   
47Josiah GrayWAS@NYM, PIT 
48Colin ReaMILDET, LAA 
49Jack FlahertySTL@LAD 
50Austin GomberCOL@CLE, ARI 
51Ryne NelsonARIKC 
52Miles MikolasSTL@SF 
53Johan OviedoPITLAD, @WAS 
54David PetersonNYMATL 
55Mitch KellerPITLAD 
56Kyle FreelandCOLARI 
57Michael WachaSD@CHC 
58Adam WainwrightSTL@LAD 
59Drew SmylyCHCSD 
60Ryan FeltnerCOL@CLE 
61Luke WeaverCINTEX 
62Roansy ContrerasPITLAD 
63Hayden WesneskiCHCSD 
64Tylor MegillNYMATL 
65Merrill KellyARI@COL 
66Braxton GarrettMIA@ATL 
67Noah DavisCOL@CLE 
68Jose ButtoNYMWAS, ATL 
69MacKenzie GoreWAS@NYM 
70Jake WoodfordSTL@SF 
71Patrick CorbinWASPIT 
72Adrian SampsonCHC@MIA 
73Chad KuhlWASPIT 
74Drey JamesonARI@COL 
75Jose UrenaCOLARI 
76Bryan HoeingMIA@ATL 
77Tommy HenryARIKC, @COL 

