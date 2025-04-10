Fantasy Baseball
Caleb Kilian headshot

Caleb Kilian News: Loses roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Kilian was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Kilian was once a highly-regarded prospect and was acquired by the Cubs as part of the return for Kris Bryant. However, he stalled in the upper levels of the minors and has made only five starts in the majors during his career. Kilian could stick with the organization if he clears waivers.

Caleb Kilian
Chicago Cubs
