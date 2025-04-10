Caleb Kilian News: Loses roster spot
Kilian was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Kilian was once a highly-regarded prospect and was acquired by the Cubs as part of the return for Kris Bryant. However, he stalled in the upper levels of the minors and has made only five starts in the majors during his career. Kilian could stick with the organization if he clears waivers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now