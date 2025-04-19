Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlos Carrasco headshot

Carlos Carrasco News: Inefficient in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Carrasco did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-8 extra-inning loss to the Rays, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout over four innings.

Carrasco was spotted a 6-1 lead but yielded three runs in the fourth inning and was pulled after 75 pitches. He threw just 38 of them for strikes while managing only two whiffs. On the season, the veteran owns an uninspiring 6.53 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB across 20.2 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Blue Jays next weekend.

Carlos Carrasco
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now