MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on April 30, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

First and foremost, this is a messy pitcher slate to dissect. At the time of this article, Toronto hasn't named a starter and the Mets are using Huascar Brazoban as an opener with Brandon Waddell to follow in bulk relief. On top of that, Noah Cameron and Chase Petty are making their MLB debuts while Lucas Giolito will make his first MLB start since 2023.

We've starred Nathan Eovaldi in our optimizer, and he's the only No. 1 team starter on the slate. We expect him to be the most rostered pitcher on about one-third of GPP lineups as he's shown a safe floor with 20 DK points in 4-of-6 starts. 

We've also highlighted Cristopher Sanchez, Tobias Myers and Cameron in our optimizer. Cameron projects as the best point-per-dollar option as he comes in at the minimum SP salary of $4k. The 25-year-old is the third ranked prospect for the Royals and has a 3.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 27 K's in 22.1 IPs at Triple-A Omaha. Myers is making his second start of the season and gets a favorable matchup against the White Sox. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIP

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Drew Rasmussen12216
Matthew Boyd2882
Nathan Eovaldi33314
Cristopher Sanchez45112
Corbin Burnes511415
Tobias Myers613135
Luis Severino7799
Shane Smith84610
Noah Cameron9N/AN/A6
Steven Matz101104
Brandon Waddell11N/AN/A13
Jake Irvin12957
Cade Povich131071
Chase Petty14N/AN/A11
Lucas Giolito15N/AN/A17
Carlos Carrasco1612123
Carmen Mlodzinski176118

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, home run rate and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsHR RateStack Popularity
Cubs5.32High
Phillies5.315Medium
Rangers5.210Medium
Orioles5.16High
Reds5.17High
Red Sox5.05High
Blue Jays4.917Medium
Yankees4.81High
Cardinals4.813Medium
Rays4.712High
Brewers4.611Medium
Diamondbacks4.53Medium
Mets4.49Low
Athletics3.74Low
Pirates3.516Low
White Sox3.214Low
Royals3.118Low
Nationals2.58Low

My primary team stack targets

Rays vs. LHP Cameron (MLB debut). Key pieces: Danny Jansen, Yandy Diaz, Christopher Morel, Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero

Yankees vs. LHP Cade Povich (5.04 ERA, 1.72 WHIP). Key pieces: Paul Goldschmidt, Pablo Reyes, Anthony Volpe, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge

Diamondbacks vs. RHP Brazoban/LHP Waddell (MLB debut). Key pieces: Gabriel Moreno, Randal Grichuk, Corbin Carroll, Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor

Reds vs. LHP Steven Matz (17.7 strikeout rate). Key pieces: Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte, Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
