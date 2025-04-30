MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

First and foremost, this is a messy pitcher slate to dissect. At the time of this article, Toronto hasn't named a starter and the Mets are using Huascar Brazoban as an opener with Brandon Waddell to follow in bulk relief. On top of that, Noah Cameron and Chase Petty are making their MLB debuts while Lucas Giolito will make his first MLB start since 2023.

We've starred Nathan Eovaldi in our optimizer, and he's the only No. 1 team starter on the slate. We expect him to be the most rostered pitcher on about one-third of GPP lineups as he's shown a safe floor with 20 DK points in 4-of-6 starts.

We've also highlighted Cristopher Sanchez, Tobias Myers and Cameron in our optimizer. Cameron projects as the best point-per-dollar option as he comes in at the minimum SP salary of $4k. The 25-year-old is the third ranked prospect for the Royals and has a 3.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 27 K's in 22.1 IPs at Triple-A Omaha. Myers is making his second start of the season and gets a favorable matchup against the White Sox.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):