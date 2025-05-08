Carlos Carrasco News: Outrighted to SWB

Carrasco cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Carrasco was designated for assignment Tuesday after turning in a 5.91 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 32 innings across eight appearances with the Yankees. Rather than opting for free agency, the 38-year-old righty will remain in the organization and serve as rotation depth for the RailRiders. However, his 6.14 ERA in the majors since 2023 gives him little hope of contributing for the big club later in the year.