Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa Injury: In concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Correa is in concussion protocol after exiting Thursday's game versus the Orioles following a collision with teammate Byron Buxton, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Correa was backpedaling as he chased a pop-up in the third inning and his head snapped back violently after he collided with Buxton. The shortstop immediately left the game and Buxton -- who is also in concussion protocol -- was eventually pulled. The Twins could have more on the status of both players after the contest.

