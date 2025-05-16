Carlos Correa Injury: Out of Friday's lineup
Correa (head) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.
A nasty collision Thursday against Baltimore sent Correa and Byron Buxton into the concussion protocol, and both players are on the bench for Friday's series opener in Milwaukee. Correa continues to be evaluated, but a stint on the 7-day injured list is likely if he's officially diagnosed with a concussion.
