Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlos Correa headshot

Carlos Correa Injury: Out of Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Correa (head) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.

A nasty collision Thursday against Baltimore sent Correa and Byron Buxton into the concussion protocol, and both players are on the bench for Friday's series opener in Milwaukee. Correa continues to be evaluated, but a stint on the 7-day injured list is likely if he's officially diagnosed with a concussion.

Carlos Correa
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now