Carlos Correa Injury: Placed on concussion IL

The Twins placed Correa on the 7-day concussion injured list Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Correa entered concussion protocols after colliding with Byron Buxton (head) in the outfield during Thursday's game against Baltimore. He'll now be out for at least the next seven days while in the league's concussion protocols, and the earliest he could return is May 23 against the Royals. The Twins promoted Ryan Fitzgerald from Triple-A St. Paul, and he could see some work in the infield behind Brooks Lee for as long as Correa is sidelined.