Carlos Correa News: Drives in two runs

Correa went 2-for-5 with one run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

Correa got the Twins on the board in the first inning on an RBI single, and he extended the lead to four in the second when he brought Byron Buxton on a single to left field. Correa has struggled at the dish this season, but he's 3-for-7 with two walks and three RBI through the first two games of the series.