Carlos Rodon News: Takes line drive off pitching arm

Rodon took a line drive off the bat of Ketel Marte in the fifth inning of Wednesday night's loss to the Diamondbacks, and while he had a bruise and wrap on his arm, an X-ray on the arm came back clean, Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News reports. Rodon allowed four early runs, but he ultimately retired the last 10 batters he faced to complete six innings, giving up three hits and four walks while striking out five.

Rodon also struggled with his velocity early on, averaging 93 mph for the start after averaging 94.5 mph Opening Day. He was also seen looking at his pitching hand throughout the start. "I tend to look pretty often," Rodon said of his frequent glances toward Yankee Stadium's radar gun, "but definitely down velo today. A little cold, just slow to get moving, but I'm not super worried about it."