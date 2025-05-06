Carlos Santana News: Four hits in twin bill

Santana went 4-for-9 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and four runs scored across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Nationals.

The 39-year-old was productive in both contests, rattling off three singles and scoring twice in the matinee before launching a three-run homer off Brad Lord in the sixth inning of the nightcap. Santana is slashing .236/.329/.350 through 34 games this season with four homers, two steals, 13 RBI and 18 runs.