Carlos Santana News: Launches solo homer Friday

Santana went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and and RBI single in Friday's 5-3 loss to Toronto.

Santana put the Guardians on the board in the second inning on a solo home run off Chris Bassitt, and the former tied things up at 3-3 in the eighth after his single to right field brought Daniel Schneemann home. Santana is up to three home runs on the season, though his last one was April 9 against the White Sox. He's slashing .229/.306/.330 with two stolen bases, 13 runs scored and nine RBI in 124 plate appearances this season.