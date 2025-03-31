Carmen Mlodzinski News: Runs into trouble in fourth inning

Mlodzinski (0-1) took the loss after giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks in 3.2 innings Monday against the Rays. He struck out four.

Mlodzinski got through three innings without allowing a run, but the Rays tagged him for four runs in the fourth inning. Before he got a chance to record the final out of the frame, the right-hander was lifted after throwing 66 pitches. Mlodzinski is filling in for the injured Jared Jones (lat) in Pittsburgh's rotation, so he could have some streaming appeal in deep leagues in favorable matchups as long as he hangs onto a starting role.