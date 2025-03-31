Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carmen Mlodzinski headshot

Carmen Mlodzinski News: Runs into trouble in fourth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Mlodzinski (0-1) took the loss after giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks in 3.2 innings Monday against the Rays. He struck out four.

Mlodzinski got through three innings without allowing a run, but the Rays tagged him for four runs in the fourth inning. Before he got a chance to record the final out of the frame, the right-hander was lifted after throwing 66 pitches. Mlodzinski is filling in for the injured Jared Jones (lat) in Pittsburgh's rotation, so he could have some streaming appeal in deep leagues in favorable matchups as long as he hangs onto a starting role.

Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now